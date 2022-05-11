Woman dead as Calgary police investigate Tuesday night shooting, crash in Forest Lawn

Calgary police closed an intersection in Forest Lawn late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as one person died and others were hurt in what police called a “major incident.”
Details were still scarce, yet police said a shooting and a multi-vehicle collision took place. Global News confirmed the person who died was a woman.
The intersection of 17 Ave Southeast and 36 Street Southeast was blocked to motorists Wednesday for more than six hours as police continued to investigate.
At 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were dealing with a “major incident” involving four vehicles. Police added a man was seen fleeing the scene with a gun, though no arrests have been made.
More to come…
