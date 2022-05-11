Menu

Crime

Woman dead as Calgary police investigate Tuesday night shooting, crash in Forest Lawn

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted May 11, 2022 8:44 am
Click to play video: 'Woman dead after shooting, crash in Forest Lawn on Tuesday' Woman dead after shooting, crash in Forest Lawn on Tuesday
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and collision in Forest Lawn on Tuesday night that left one person dead. As Sarah Offin reports, police say the person who died is a woman.

Calgary police closed an intersection in Forest Lawn late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as one person died and others were hurt in what police called a “major incident.”

Details were still scarce, yet police said a shooting and a multi-vehicle collision took place. Global News confirmed the person who died was a woman.

Read more: 3 charged in relation to stabbing at Calgary transit station

Calgary police closed off the intersection of 17 Avenue SE and 36 Street SE after a shooting and collision on May 11, 2022.
Calgary police closed off the intersection of 17 Avenue SE and 36 Street SE after a shooting and collision on May 11, 2022. Global News
Calgary police closed off the intersection of 17 Avenue SE and 36 Street SE after a shooting and collision on May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police closed off the intersection of 17 Avenue SE and 36 Street SE after a shooting and collision on May 11, 2022. Global News
Calgary police closed off the intersection of 17 Avenue SE and 36 Street SE after a shooting and collision on May 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police closed off the intersection of 17 Avenue SE and 36 Street SE after a shooting and collision on May 11, 2022. Global News

The intersection of 17 Ave Southeast and 36 Street Southeast was blocked to motorists Wednesday for more than six hours as police continued to investigate.

At 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, police said they were dealing with a “major incident” involving four vehiclesPolice added a man was seen fleeing the scene with a gun, though no arrests have been made.

More to come…

