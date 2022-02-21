Calgary police investigating after shots fired in Forest Lawn

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary community of Forest Lawn appears to have seen its third shooting incident in three days.

According to Calgary police, just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, five shots were heard in the 1100 block of 44 Street S.E.

Witnesses told police two vehicles were seen speeding away from the area.

Broken glass and bullet casings were visible in the snow and investigators remain on the scene. No victims were found or immediately reported.

View image in full screen Police are on the scene in the 1100 block of 44 Street S.E. in Calgary’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood following reports of gunshots on Feb. 21, 2022. Global News

Two other shooting incidents occurred days prior.

In the early hours Sunday morning, a man was found in the 2600 block of 37 Street S.E. with gunshot wounds to both legs.

On Saturday afternoon, police say they fatally shot a man in the 4500 block of 17 Avenue S.E. after he allegedly attacked a police K-9 dog.

– More to come…