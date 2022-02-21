Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigating after shots fired in Forest Lawn

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 7:25 pm
Bullet casings are seen in the snow View image in full screen
Bullet casings are seen in the snow on Feb. 21, 2022, in the 1100 block of 44 Street S.E. in Calgary's Forest Lawn neighbourhood. Global News

The Calgary community of Forest Lawn appears to have seen its third shooting incident in three days.

According to Calgary police, just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, five shots were heard in the 1100 block of 44 Street S.E.

Read more: Man shot in both legs during early morning incident in Forest Lawn: CPS

Witnesses told police two vehicles were seen speeding away from the area.

Broken glass and bullet casings were visible in the snow and investigators remain on the scene. No victims were found or immediately reported.

Police are on the scene in Forest Lawn View image in full screen
Police are on the scene in the 1100 block of 44 Street S.E. in Calgary’s Forest Lawn neighbourhood following reports of gunshots on Feb. 21, 2022. Global News

Two other shooting incidents occurred days prior.

In the early hours Sunday morning, a man was found in the 2600 block of 37 Street S.E. with gunshot wounds to both legs.

On Saturday afternoon, police say they fatally shot a man in the 4500 block of 17 Avenue S.E. after he allegedly attacked a police K-9 dog.

Read more: Sudanese community remembers man shot and killed by Calgary police as kind, humble person

– More to come…

