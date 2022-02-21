Man shot in both legs during early morning incident in Forrest Lawn: CPS

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the community of Forrest Lawn.

Police got the call around 4:31 a.m. about a shooting in the back alley of the 2600 block of 37th Street southeast.

A man was found with gunshot wounds in both of his legs. Officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived.

The man was then taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police currently have two suspects, a man and a woman, though no arrests have been made. Several witnesses were nearby where the shooting took place and police said they were cooperating with officers.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s expected CPS will have a better description of the suspects after the interviews are complete.

3:06 Calgary police investigate morning road rage incident in Tuscany Calgary police investigate morning road rage incident in Tuscany

Related News Man dead in targeted Calgary shooting: police