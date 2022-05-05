Calgary police seek tips after woman targeted in ‘unprovoked attack’ in Nose Hill Park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking Calgarians for tips as they try to find the suspect behind what they believe was an “unprovoked attack on a woman” in Nose Hill Park on Wednesday night.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the woman was walking near a parking lot in the park at about 10:40 p.m. when she was attacked from behind “by an unknown man” near 14 Street and 64 Avenue N.W.

“A struggle ensued between the victim and her attacker, and she sustained minor injuries while trying to get away,” police said. “She was able to flee and call for help.

“Officers located the victim soon after and she was transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries.”

READ MORE: Calgary police seek suspects in CTrain assault

Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said the Calgary Police Service “engaged several units and resources in an attempt to locate the suspect,” including the CPS’ helicopter and canine unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are now asking the public for their help while we work to ensure the safety of all Calgarians,” he said.

Police said the suspect is a man with a slim build. He was wearing a red hoodie with the hood pulled up, jeans with a key lanyard hanging out of the front pocket, white shoes, a black face mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.