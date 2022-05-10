3 charged in relation to stabbing at Calgary transit station

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say three people have been arrested and charged in relation to a serious assault at the SAIT CTrain station last month.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the victim arrived at the CTrain station with six people who allegedly confined the victim in a shelter on the platform and refused to let him leave.

The group escorted the victim through the station to the stairwell connecting the CTrain station to the Jubilee Auditorium, where they physically assaulted him, according to a CPS press release on Tuesday.

Police say the victim is still in the hospital.

“This cowardly attack left a man in serious condition and we are committed to finding everyone who played a role in this incident and holding them to account,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in the press release.

Investigators have identified and arrested Stacey Swampy, 23, on April 29 and Cornell Bearspaw, 31, on May 4. Both have been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. Swampy and Bearspaw remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on May 19 and May 16, respectively.

Jonathan Edward Roskewich, 21, was also arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault on May 9. He has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

Three other people believed to be connected to the incident have yet to be identified or located.

A picture of one of the men believed to be involved in a stabbing at SAIT on Wednesday morning. Provided by Calgary Police Service

Police say the incident is a targeted attack and is still under investigation.

“We would like to thank our partners at Calgary Transit for their ongoing assistance in this investigation. CCTV obtained from Transit property, and the keen observation of transit officers has been an invaluable asset in holding suspects accountable,” Chisholm said.