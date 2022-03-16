Calgary police seek public’s help after man shot during road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating a frightening case of road rage that ended with a man being shot.

The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6.

In a news release Wednesday morning, police said a man was driving north on Castleridge Boulevard N.E. when he cut in front of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The driver of the Ram then started to tailgate the vehicle in front of them.

The driver of the Ram then pulled up beside the driver’s side of the vehicle and shot the driver in the arm. The driver of the Ram fled the scene, according to police.

The man who was shot drove to a safe location and called police. He has since recovered from his injuries.

“This is a disturbing incident where a person was shot over a minor traffic dispute. This event is particularly troubling because it occurred in broad daylight in close proximity to a playground,” said Det. Jonah Edwards with the Calgary Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

“Though we have been able to move this investigation forward since January, we now need the public’s help to locate the truck in order to address this troubling behaviour.”

Police are now asking the public for help to identify the driver of the Dodge Ram. Police have surveillance pictures of the truck but said the licence plate number was covered by snow.

The truck is a dark grey 2014 or 2015 model Dodge Ram 1500 with a two- to three-inch lift kit and aftermarket taillights. The truck has yellow material in the driver’s side wheel well and dark tint on the rear windows.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

1 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary police are looking for a Dodge Ram that was involved in a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022. Courtesy, Calgary police 2 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary police are looking for a Dodge Ram that was involved in a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022. Courtesy, Calgary police 3 3 View image in gallery mode Calgary police are looking for a Dodge Ram that was involved in a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022. Courtesy, Calgary police