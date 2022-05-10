Northern Manitoba byelection to fill seat held by politician who died in crash

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in a northern Manitoba constituency are to go to the polls in a byelection June 7.

The seat of Thompson includes the city of the same name and several other communities stretching to Hudson Bay, and is a longtime NDP stronghold.

It was last held by New Democrat Danielle Adams, who died in a highway crash in December.

The seat has been won by New Democrats in all but two elections since 1969.

0:31 Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident – Dec 9, 2021

The NDP candidate this time is Eric Redhead, former chief of the Shamattawa First Nation.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have nominated Charlotte Larocque, a small-business owner.

The Liberals have said they will not field a candidate.

The Progressive Conservatives hold 36 of 57 legislature seats. The NDP hold 17 and the Liberals have three.

1:59 Condolences pour in for Manitoba MLA killed in car crash Condolences pour in for Manitoba MLA killed in car crash – Dec 10, 2021