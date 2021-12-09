Manitoba NDP MLA Danielle Adams dies in car accident

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba New Democrat Party MLA has died, according to the party.

In a statement Thursday night, the NDP says Thompson MLA Danielle Adams passed away in a car accident near Thompson.

Adams served as the NDP’s critic for Childcare, Housing, Disability and Poverty Matters.

“I’m very sad to confirm Danielle Adams, the NDP MLA for Thompson and a dedicated mother and partner, passed away this afternoon,” Kinew sent out in a Tweet Thursday evening.

“Danielle fought hard for a better life for families, northerners, and kids across Manitoba. To our dear colleague and friend – we will miss you so much.”

The NDP say Adams was a mother of two boys along with her partner Bill. They also say she was an active feminist and an ally with First Nations, Inuit, and Metis peoples, new Canadians, and the LGBTQ2S community.

