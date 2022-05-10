Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Veteran Hughes returns to Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2022 4:04 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes talks with head coach Chris Jones on the sidelines during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes talks with head coach Chris Jones on the sidelines during second half CFL action against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor. MST

REGINA – Charleston Hughes is back with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The veteran American defensive lineman re-signed with Saskatchewan on Tuesday after spending the 2021 campaign with the Toronto Argonauts. Hughes played two seasons with the Riders (2018-19), leading the CFL in sacks both years.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Friendly competition alive between 2 defensive linemen on Roughriders' Friendly competition alive between 2 defensive linemen on Roughriders

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders hoping Grey Cup buzz will boost ticket sales

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-one, 246-pound Hughes enters his 14th CFL season. He had 18 tackles, one special-teams tackle and two sacks in nine games last year with Toronto.

Trending Stories

Hughes, a six-time league all-star, played his first 10 CFL seasons with Calgary (2008-17), registering 412 tackles, 38 special-teams tackles, 99 sacks and 23 forced fumbles. He won Grey Cups with the Stampeders in 2008 and ’14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
CFL tagFootball tagCanadian Football League tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagRiders tagSaskatchewan sports tagCharleston Hughes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers