Regina police arrest 2 men after firearm found near ‘suspicious vehicle’

Regina police charged two men after investigating a suspicious vehicle early Tuesday that police say led to the discovery of a loaded firearm.

Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., a patrol supervisor heading north on Elphinstone Street near 7th Avenue noticed that a dark sedan, which had been eastbound on 7th, took a sharp turn north onto Argyle Street.

“The police officer followed as the vehicle made several sudden turns, possibly an attempt to avoid police,” according to Regina police.

“A check of the licence plate showed the plate was stolen property. Officers attempted a traffic stop on Albert Street, but the vehicle sped away. With the help of other police units in the area, the car was observed heading onto Wascana Drive, into Wascana Park.”

The two men abandoned the vehicle and ran away but were tracked down by canine unit members and were arrested near 13th Avenue and Pasqua Street. Police found a loaded shotgun a few feet from the vehicle.

Thirty-year-old Dean Julian Rowan and 26-year-old Bryden Wade Shingoose, both of Regina, jointly face 10 charges, including possession of a firearm. In addition to the joint charges, Rowan is also charged with breaching a probation order.

Rowan and Shingoose are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

