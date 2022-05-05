Menu

Crime

Regina police seek public assistance in search for missing male

By Brody Ratcliffe Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 8:57 pm
Dennis Yew
Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 47-year-old male, alleged to have been in breach of a 161 prohibition order not to attend a public park where people under the age of 16 and under could be present.

Read more: Missing 80-year-old Regina woman located

Dennis Yew, 47, is described as male, approximately six feet tall and 160 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Yew is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You may also leave a tip via the Regina Police Service Wanted Page entry for Dennis YEW.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
