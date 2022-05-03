Regina police ask for help in search for missing 80 year-old woman

The Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in locating an 80-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
Illa Dollie Salie was last seen at a residence on Cambridge Avenue in Regina. There is no evidence to suggest Salie has come to harm, however she is considered at risk due to her age and health.
Salie is described as being five-feet-three-inches tall and approximately 120 pounds, with a light complexion, short grey hair and green eyes.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Illa Dollie Salie is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments