Regina police requesting public’s assistance in recent robbery

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting the public’s assistance for any information that pertains to an ongoing robbery investigation.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m. Police were dispatched to hospital after a man came in with apparent stab wounds, saying he had been robbed.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the 58 year-old victim had gone to an off-sale establishment in the area of 5th Avenue and King Street. Once outside, he was confronted by three men on bicycles who demanded his purchase.

“A physical altercation ensued in which the male was stabbed in the arm and leg. The suspects grabbed the victim’s belongings and fled. Officers searched the area where the robbery had occurred, but were not able to find the suspects,” RPS said in a release.

“One suspect is described as wearing a camouflage jacket; the others were dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered. As well, one of the bikes was red, another was black; the colour of the third bike is unknown.”

This matter is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone who has any information that could assist police in this investigation to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

