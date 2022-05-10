Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Province giving $1 million to organizations across Manitoba industries hardest hit by COVID-19

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 10, 2022 11:49 am
Minister Cliff Cullen speaks to media. View image in full screen
Minister Cliff Cullen speaks to media. Global News / File

Manitoba’s economic development minister says $1 million in funding is going to support sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cliff Cullen said Tuesday the funding will help prop up four organizations — each receiving $250,000 — for projects aimed at addressing industry-specific labour needs.

“This investment will support the food and beverage, supply chain and hospitality sectors to develop new market opportunities and facilitate the recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce,” said Cullen.

“Supporting workers and businesses in these sectors is critical to the province’s post-pandemic recovery and ongoing economic growth.”

Read more: James Taylor concert in Winnipeg postponed due to COVID-19

The Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, Food and Beverage Manitoba, the Manitoba Hotel Association and Supply Chain Management Association Manitoba have all been tapped to receive the funds, and in each case, will be using their share of the $1 million toward recruitment, promotion and training efforts.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Funding for the project comes from Labour Market Transfer Agreements via the federal government.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running' Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running
Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagProvince of Manitoba tagCliff Cullen tagManitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association tagManitoba Hotel Association tagFood and Beverage Manitoba tagLabour Market Transfer Agreement tagSupply Chain Management Association Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers