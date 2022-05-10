Province giving $1 million to organizations across Manitoba industries hardest hit by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s economic development minister says $1 million in funding is going to support sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cliff Cullen said Tuesday the funding will help prop up four organizations — each receiving $250,000 — for projects aimed at addressing industry-specific labour needs.

“This investment will support the food and beverage, supply chain and hospitality sectors to develop new market opportunities and facilitate the recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce,” said Cullen.

“Supporting workers and businesses in these sectors is critical to the province’s post-pandemic recovery and ongoing economic growth.”

The Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, Food and Beverage Manitoba, the Manitoba Hotel Association and Supply Chain Management Association Manitoba have all been tapped to receive the funds, and in each case, will be using their share of the $1 million toward recruitment, promotion and training efforts.

Story continues below advertisement

Funding for the project comes from Labour Market Transfer Agreements via the federal government.

0:49 Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running Manitoba government gives $400,000 to help get Folklorama back up and running