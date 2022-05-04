James Taylor concert in Winnipeg postponed due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A concert planned for the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

James Taylor & His All-Star Band had been scheduled to take the stage along with opener Jackson Browne, but a notice on the tour’s website Wednesday said plans have changed after a “small number of positive COVID-19 cases” were caught among tour staff.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the touring personnel, general public and the audience in Winnipeg,” reads a notice on the site.

According to the site, the rest of the Canadian tour will go ahead as planned, with the next stop scheduled in Calgary Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

4:25 Winnipeg record store raising money to buy N95 masks for teachers Winnipeg record store raising money to buy N95 masks for teachers – Jan 26, 2022

“This further delay of our Winnipeg concert was a hard decision for us to make,” Talyor is quoted as saying on the tour’s site.

“Our Canadian audience has already been so patient; some people have held onto their tickets for a long time. But if you will hold on a bit longer, we’ll try and make it worth the wait.”

A rescheduled show date in Winnipeg hasn’t been set yet, but the site says previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new date.

Fans who don’t want to hold on to their tickets can reach out to the ticket provider for a refund.

Story continues below advertisement

0:43 Paul Shaffer excited for Winnipeg shows with symphony Paul Shaffer excited for Winnipeg shows with symphony – Apr 19, 2022