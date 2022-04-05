Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Manitoba’s major music festivals ‘well underway’ in 2022 planning process

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 7:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba festivals making triumphant comeback' Manitoba festivals making triumphant comeback
The absence of festivals has left a hole in many Manitobans hearts over the past two years, but now they're slowly starting to come back. Marek Tkach reports.

After two long summers of virtual concerts and the occasional live show, festival season is making a comeback for the ages.

Every large music festival in the province is all systems go for the summer, despite some uncertainly at the beginning of the year.

“Sometimes it takes 12 months to plan one of these festivals,” said the general manager of Dauphin’s Countryfest, Rob Waloschuk.

Click to play video: 'Dauphin’s Countryfest: Changes over the years' Dauphin’s Countryfest: Changes over the years
Dauphin’s Countryfest: Changes over the years – Nov 13, 2018

“Now that we’re actually doing it, it looks like we’re going to try and do it in six months to get it off the ground.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for Countryfest and the Winnipeg Folk Festival are on sale now.

Countryfest is set for July 1-3, while Folk Fest is scheduled for July 7-10.

Read more: HEALTH Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline

The International Jazz Festival, which runs from June 14-19, will begin to release tickets later this month.

Trending Stories

“We’re just super excited to be able to be doing this again,” Waloschuk added.

It’s almost certain that organizers will be returning to action with some minor changes.

“We will be requiring masks in our indoor venues. We will be strongly recommending masks elsewhere,” said Angela Heck, the executive director of Jazz Fest.

Click to play video: 'Jazz Winnipeg holding physically distanced ‘Garden Parties’ in place of Jazz Fest' Jazz Winnipeg holding physically distanced ‘Garden Parties’ in place of Jazz Fest
Jazz Winnipeg holding physically distanced ‘Garden Parties’ in place of Jazz Fest – Jul 28, 2020

On top of COVID-19 protocols, festivals are still facing economical challenges like getting to and from the festivities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Vehicle rentals aren’t as easy to come by. I think everybody has heard about that already,” said the Winnipeg Folk Festival’s executive director, Lynne Skromeda.

Read more: COVID-19 leads to cancellation of Winnipeg Folk Fest, again

“We’re having to come up with some new plans and be a little bit more creative on how we’re going to make it through without doing things the regular way.”

That won’t change the eagerness of festival-goers to get back out in the sun.

“We’re just going to bring back the best festival that we can possibly bring,” Skromeda said.

Click to play video: 'St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Winnipeg to go on all weekend' St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Winnipeg to go on all weekend
St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Winnipeg to go on all weekend – Mar 17, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Music tagSummer tagfestivals tagCountryfest tagDauphin's Countryfest tagWinnipeg International Jazz Festival tagWinnipeg Folk Fesitval tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers