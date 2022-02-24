Manitoba officials to provide public health update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister will provide a public health update Thursday morning from the Manitoba Legislature.

Audrey Gordon will be joined by David Matear, health system co-lead of Unified Health Sector Incident Command, as well as chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin, who will participate virtually.

The province had previously announced that vaccine cards will no longer be required as of Tuesday, March 1, with mask requirements and all other COVID-19 restrictions slated for removal March 15.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

0:38 Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions begins in Manitoba Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions begins in Manitoba – Feb 15, 2022

