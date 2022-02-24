Menu

Health

Manitoba officials to provide public health update Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 11:09 am
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon speaks to media. Global News

Manitoba’s health minister will provide a public health update Thursday morning from the Manitoba Legislature.

Audrey Gordon will be joined by David Matear, health system co-lead of Unified Health Sector Incident Command, as well as chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin, who will participate virtually.

Read more: Manitoba moves to drop vaccine requirements, all COVID-19 restrictions by mid-March

The province had previously announced that vaccine cards will no longer be required as of Tuesday, March 1, with mask requirements and all other COVID-19 restrictions slated for removal March 15.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions begins in Manitoba' Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions begins in Manitoba
Loosening of COVID-19 restrictions begins in Manitoba – Feb 15, 2022
