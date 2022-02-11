Menu

Health

Stefanson, Roussin to update Manitoba’s public health orders Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 10:33 am
Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba. View image in full screen
Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba’s premier and chief medical officer will discuss an update to the province’s public health orders Friday morning.

Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin will speak to media from the Manitoba Legislature at 10:30 a.m.

Although protesters remain outside the legislative building, as well as near the Canada-U.S. border at Emerson, calling for an end to mandates and restrictions, the province has said it won’t let a protest influence how public health orders are determined.

Read more: Manitoba won’t be influenced by dropped COVID-19 restrictions in other provinces, Atwal says

Neighbouring Saskatchewan and Alberta have already made moves to eliminate many restrictions in their provinces. On Wednesday, Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer, said health experts will examine the situation here before necessarily following suit.

“Just because one province is doing something, doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to do that,” he said.

“We’ll look at that, we’ll see if that is feasible in Manitoba as well, but we continue to look at the evidence that we have, and we have to look at what we have from a capacity standpoint.”

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen' Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen
Protesters won’t change province’s decisions: Goertzen
