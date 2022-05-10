Crews respond to fast-moving forest fire in southwestern Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial crews are battling a forest fire burning near South Horseshoe Lake in Yarmouth County, N.S., which sent thick smoke into the air and prompted an air quality statement from Environment Canada.

Kara McCurdy, the wildfire prevention officer for the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said when firefighters responded to the fire late Monday afternoon, it was estimated to be about 50 hectares.

As of noon Tuesday, the fire was estimated to have shrunk to about 25 hectares — but the weather conditions continue to pose a threat, she said.

Two helicopters and 12 DNRR crew members are responding to a wildfire near Horseshoe Lake, Yarmouth Co. The fire is estimated to be 25 ha in size. Winds, low humidity are factors in the spread of the fire. Winds may continue to blow smoke into populated areas. pic.twitter.com/lPUpSmErj6 — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 10, 2022

“It’s still classed as out of control, but what we’re concerned about today, same as yesterday, is the humidity dropped really low, and the winds picked up,” said McCurdy.

“It’s moving really fast because of the wind and the humidity levels.”

There were two crews on scene Tuesday afternoon, one from Yarmouth and one from Shelburne, making up 12 people in total.

She also said this is the time of year known as the “spring dip” — when trees are putting all of their energy into new growth, which can make forests “really dry.”

The view from Highway 103 headed towards Tusket, NS. (taken yesterday around 6:00pm) #nswx pic.twitter.com/fN2HoCw1GE — Lucas Bourque (@Lucas_Bourque_) May 10, 2022

McCurdy added that as of Monday night, there were nine forest fires burning across the province: two in Yarmouth, one in Digby, one in Kings County, one in Queens County, one in West Hants, one in Colchester, and two in North Sydney.

“We usually see a huge increase in fire spread between mid-May to the second week of June this time of year,” she explained.

Fire likely caused by people

She said fires like the one in Yarmouth could take several days to finish knocking down, since the forecast indicates the weather conditions won’t be improving in the coming days. “They could be there for up to a week,” she said.

McCurdy said the fire is in a “boggy” area with a lot of sparse spruce trees. It’s a remote area not accessible by vehicle, but there are ATV trails, she said, adding that they can’t say what exactly may have caused the fire.

“We do know that we haven’t had any lightning … so that pretty much knocks it to a human cause,” she said.

McCurdy stressed that people need to follow the province’s burn restrictions.

“The burn restrictions are set with public safety in mind, so making sure that you check in at 2 o’clock to see if you’re allowed to burn or not,” she said.

A Special Air Quality Statement has been issued for areas near a 50 hectare forest fire burning 2 km west of South Horseshoe Lake. ⚠️For potential health impacts and other details: https://t.co/4rVlJqFIJn #NSStorm #AirAware #AQHI pic.twitter.com/RPWgIrMdul — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) May 10, 2022

Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Yarmouth County, saying “elevated pollution levels are expected or occurring.”

The statement, updated just after 11 a.m., said the fire about 40 kilometres northeast from the town of Yarmouth is producing thick smoke which is moving westward.

“Smoke could be affecting air quality from Quinan westward to Sandford and Beaver River,” it said.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Environment Canada is advising those with breathing difficulties to stay inside.

“Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air,” it said.

“If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”