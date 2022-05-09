London Lightning dominate Sudbury Five as final week of regular season begins

Send this page to someone via email

The London Lightning rode a massive first half to a 120-105 win over the Five in Sudbury, Ont., on Monday night.

London came out flying with 38 points in the first quarter and led 71-45 by halftime.

The Lightning absolutely owned the boards, outrebounding Sudbury 48-31.

London shot 60.9 per cent from the field and 37.5 per cent from three-point range.

Jordan Burns led all scorers with 34 points for the Lightning. Burns was playing in just his third game with London this season. He was a star at Colgate University and began this year with the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League.

Both teams took care of the ball very well throughout the night. The Lightning committed only six turnovers and the Five had just three.

Cameron Forte finished the game with his usual double-double. Forte had 26 points on 13 of 17 shooting and added 11 rebounds.

Amir Williams only missed two shots on 10 attempts all game and finished with 18 points.

Braylon Rayson led Sudbury with 28 points.

The Five have two games remaining but have already clinched second place in the NBLC standings and will face the K-W Titans in the first round of the playoffs.

London has clinched first place and currently has a record of 19-4.

The Lightning will finish their regular season schedule on Thursday, May 12 at home to Sudbury.

London’s best-of-five opening round semi-final series will start on Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. against the Windsor Express.

Here is the full first round schedule:

Game 1 – Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

Game 2 – Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont.

Game 3 – Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont.

Game 4 – Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m. at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ont. *if necessary

Game 5 – Tuesday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. *if necessary