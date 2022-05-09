London Knights sign first round pick Luca Testa

Send this page to someone via email

First, Luca Testa had an incredible U16 year with the Niagara North Stars.

Second, he has been following that up with a spectacular performance with the St. Catharines Falcons of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Third is still to come, but it is now guaranteed that the next phase of Testa’s hockey career will take place in London, Ont.

On Monday, May 9, the Grimsby, Ont., native signed a standard player agreement with the London Knights.

The Knights selected Testa with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

“It was surreal,” admitted Testa after hearing his name called on April 29. “It’s such a great organization. So many top NHL players have come out of it. It’s just an incredible honour.”

Testa had 34 goals and 59 points in just 22 league games with the North Stars in 2021-22 and when their season finished he went to play in the GOJHL just before his 16th birthday and began to produce instantly.

Knights associate general manager Rob Simpson has been impressed watching Testa this season, but was especially complimentary of what Testa has been doing of late.

“Luca has been playing Jr. B and doing very well. He’s been putting up points,” said Simpson. “He’s a 200-foot centre who has great size. He can make plays and he can score.”

Testa had four points in the St. Catharines Falcons’ final two regular season games for the Falcons. He has followed that up with five goals and seven assists in 10 playoff games.

With the Falcons in a position to advance to the Golden Horseshoe championship series Testa had his biggest night playing against some players who are four and five years older than he is. He recorded five points with a hat trick and two helpers to eliminate the Caledonia Corvairs.

Right now, St. Catharines leads Hamilton two games to one in their best-of-seven.