London Knights hand out awards to wrap up the 2021-22 season

Veterans Luke Evangelista, Tonio Stranges and Brett Brochu took home multiple honours to end the 2021-22 London Knights season.

Evangelista earned the 3 Star Cup, Leading Scorer, Booster Club Player of the Year and Team Most Valuable Player.

The Knights captain lead the Ontario Hockey League with 55 goals this season and added 56 assists for 111 points.

Stranges was given the Don Brankley Community Service Award, the Sportsmanship and Ability Award and Playoff Performer.

The Dallas Stars draft pick had 11 points in six games to finish as one of the scoring leaders of the opening round of the post-season. His one-handed, through-the-legs shootout goal in Game 1 against the Kitchener Rangers will live on in highlight reels forever.

Brochu earned the Intensity Award for the work that he put in to return from an ankle injury in time for the first game of the playoffs. The Tilbury, Ont., native played over 2,500 minutes and made nearly 1,200 saves despite missing the final six weeks of the season.

London had co-winners for the Scholastic Player of the Year. Rookie defencemen Isaiah George and Jackson Edward had averages above 90 per cent throughout the season.

George was also named Rookie of the Year after playing a top-four role all season, putting up 23 points and finishing with a plus-23 in plus/minus.

Gerard Keane was named Defenceman of the Year. He played in all situations and put up 38 points.

Overager Cody Morgan was given Most Improved honours after doubling his goal output from the last OHL season in 2020-21.

Camaryn Baber earned the Defensive Forward of the Year award. Baber joined the Knights from the Saginaw Spirit on Dec. 31 in his overage season. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native was also named Western Conference Best Defensive Forward in the OHL Coaches Poll.

Hardest Working Player honours went to Sean McGurn. McGurn played in all situations and had 73 points in 66 games.

The Peter Guertin Longshot Award went to Kirill Steklov. Peter Guertin was a former scout with London who prided himself on finding players in later rounds of the OHL Priority Selection. Steklov was the 56th overall pick in the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

Finally, the Players’ Player went to overager Tye McSorley. As the name says, the award is voted on by all Knights players.