Isom and Forte lead the way as London Lightning down Windsor Express

Send this page to someone via email

Mareik Isom and Cameron Forte powered the London Lightning past the Windsor Express 105-96 on Monday night at Budweiser Gardens.

Isom hit a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to break a 92-92 tie and London did not trail again after that. Isom finished the night with 27 points. Forte led all scorers with 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Lightning.

Terry Thomas and Amir WIlliams also scored in double figures for the black and yellow. Thomas had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Williams had 16 points and nine boards.

Read more: Day Two 2022 OHL Priority Selection adds more talent to Ontario Hockey League

The game wasn’t decided at the free throw line but London’s 85.3 percent success rate didn’t hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The Express shot just 59.1 percent from the foul line. The Lightning shot 49.3 percent from the field.

Nick Garth was the leading scorer for the Express in the game.

The game was London’s first on their home floor since Apr. 6.

The Lightning put together a 4-2 record in a stretch of six consecutive road games that ended with a 113-99 win in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 1. London is 5-1 against the Express in 2022.

Windsor and the Lighting have won six of the eight National Basketball League of Canada championships and are the only two remaining NBLC franchises to have won a title.

The Halifax Hurricanes and the Moncton Magic are the other teams that have won it all but the Atlantic Canada franchises elected not to play this season.

Read more: London Lightning sweep weekend in Michigan

London now has two games remaining in the regular season. They will be in Sudbury, Ont,. on Monday, May 9 and then wrap up their schedule at home on Thursday, May 12 against the Five.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lightning have already clinched first overall in the standings in the four-team NBLC.