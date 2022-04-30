Day Two 2022 OHL Priority Selection adds more talent to Ontario Hockey League

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights used the second day of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection to bring 13 more players into the Knights family, while a total of eight other area players saw and heard their names called.

This year’s draft began on Friday, Apr. 29 with the first three rounds.

The night had Jett Luchanko of the London Jr. Knights become the first area connection picked, when the speedster went 12th overall to the Guelph Storm.

Read more: First three rounds of 2022 OHL Priority selection complete

The London Knights used the 15th overall pick to select forward Luca Testa from the Niagara North Stars.

The Knights also chose physically skilled winger Sam O’Reilly in the second round, and versatile forward William Nicholls in round three.

Story continues below advertisement

Luchanko’s teammate Brodie McConnell-Barker went to the Soo Greyhounds in a pick that will unite him with his older brother Bryce, who played his rookie season in 2021-22.

Read more: Ontario Hockey League Western Conference first round playoff preview

Here are the London Knights picks from Day 2 of the Priority Selection:

4- G Zachary Bowen – Embrun Panthers

5- LW Josh Lepain – Windsor Jr. Spitfires

6- LD Jared Woolley – Quinte

6- C James Hagens – Mount St. Charles

6- G Jaden Cholette – Nepean Raiders

7 – C Anthony Giacalone – Markham Majors

8 – C Shane Vansaghi – St. Louis Blues U16

9 – C Nick DiPaolo – Blyth Academy Bruins

11 – LW Rene Van Bommel – E-M Chiefs

12 – LD – Jameson Steele – Don Mills Flyers

14- LD – Jacob Ingstrup – Kent School Lions

Story continues below advertisement

15 – G – Finn Wilson – Niagara North Stars

15 – LW – Calvin Crombie – Caledonia Corvairs

Read more: Jackson Parsons plays brick wall as Kitchener Rangers tie series with London Knights

Here are the London Jr. Knights and Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs players selected on Day 2:

4- Mississauga – LD Liam Spencer – London Jr. Knights

5- North Bay – C Dylan Richter – E-M Chiefs

5- Hamilton -C Ethan Facchina – E-M Chiefs

6- Windsor – G Carter Froggett – E-M Chiefs

8 – Ottawa – C Talan Palmer – London Jr. Knights

8 – Oshawa – LW Gavin McGahey-Smith – London Jr. Knights

9 – Oshawa – Harrison Franssen – London Jr. Knights

9 – Flint – Colin Langstaff – E-M Chiefs