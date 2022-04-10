London Lightning sweep weekend in Michigan

Send this page to someone via email

Jordan Jensen-Whyte had himself a day against Flint United.

The Calgary native score 29 points, pulled down 16 rebounds, made seven assists, four steals and a blocked shot for one incredibly impressive stat line in a 95-88 London Lightning victory.

After winning in Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday night, the Lightning kept the pedal down to improve to 2-0 during a run of six consecutive games on the road.

London shot 41.4 percent from three-point range to their 14th win of the 2022 season. The Lightning are now 15-2 and atop the NBL of Canada standings.

Josiah Mastandrea and Lance Adams each made four three-pointers for London.

Amir Williams followed up a monster 40-point performance against the Lansing Pharoahs with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Abednego Lufile also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Eight of those rebounds came on the offensive boards, which gave London second chance opportunities.

Malik Ellison had 22 points leading the United.

The Lightning are now 2-0 against Flint. London defeated them 113-83 at Budweiser Gardens on Apr. 3 to bounce back from their only two losses of the year.

London’s winning streak is now at four games as they go on to Sudbury to face the Five on Thursday, Apr. 14.

The Lightning have won all three of their meetings with Sudbury. The games have been decided by three, 13 and 25 points.

London does not play again at home again until Monday, May 2 when they meet the Windsor Express.

Windsor lost 108-82 in a game against the Kokomo Bobcats on Apr. 10.

The loss dropped the Express to 3-12 on the year. Windsor is in the basement of the NBLC standings five games behind the Five.

The Lightning are now five and a half games ahead of the K-W Titans for first place overall.