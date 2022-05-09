Menu

Politics

Thompson, Man. to get new aquatic facility

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 9, 2022 4:38 pm
All three levels of government have announced a combined $15 million to build a new aquatic facility in Thompson. View image in full screen
All three levels of government have announced a combined $15 million to build a new aquatic facility in Thompson. RawPixel

Thompson, Man., is getting a new multi-million dollar aquatic facility.

Politicians from all three levels of government announced a combined $15 million to build the new pool Monday.

“A pool in Thompson is not just for Thompson; it is a regional facility for more than 50,000 people who live and work across northern Manitoba, and we are grateful for the support from our partners in securing this funding,” said Thompson’s mayor, Colleen Smook, in a release.

Read more: Downtown Winnipeg projects receive more than $2.5M in federal funding

“Northerners need a fun and safe way to stay active in the winter, and to learn to respect our waterways. Pools like these also bring our region together, and this announcement is amazing news for the north as a whole.”

The new City of Thompson Aquatic Facility will feature two pool tanks and include a six-lane pool and another pool featuring a shallow end
with beach entry and splash pad.

The facility will also include a sauna and space for small gatherings and meetings.

Read more: Experts urge Manitobans to be safe when swimming following 3 separate drownings

The federal government has committed up to $6 million for the pool, the province has pledged up to $5 million, and the City of Thompson is adding roughly $4 million.

The new pool will replace the Norplex Pool which closed in 2019. There was no word on when the new facility is expected to open.

