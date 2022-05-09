Thompson, Man. to get new aquatic facility

Send this page to someone via email

Thompson, Man., is getting a new multi-million dollar aquatic facility.

Politicians from all three levels of government announced a combined $15 million to build the new pool Monday.

“A pool in Thompson is not just for Thompson; it is a regional facility for more than 50,000 people who live and work across northern Manitoba, and we are grateful for the support from our partners in securing this funding,” said Thompson’s mayor, Colleen Smook, in a release.

“Northerners need a fun and safe way to stay active in the winter, and to learn to respect our waterways. Pools like these also bring our region together, and this announcement is amazing news for the north as a whole.”

The new City of Thompson Aquatic Facility will feature two pool tanks and include a six-lane pool and another pool featuring a shallow end

with beach entry and splash pad.

The facility will also include a sauna and space for small gatherings and meetings.

The federal government has committed up to $6 million for the pool, the province has pledged up to $5 million, and the City of Thompson is adding roughly $4 million.

The new pool will replace the Norplex Pool which closed in 2019. There was no word on when the new facility is expected to open.