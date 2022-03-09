Downtown Winnipeg projects receive more than $2.5M in federal funding

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced more than $2.5 million in support of revitalizing Winnipeg’s downtown.

Northern affairs minister and Winnipeg MP (Saint-Boniface-Saint-Vital) Dan Vandal said the funding is being distributed among nine businesses and organizations as they continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Winnipeg among them.

The city is getting half a million dollars to connect West Broadway to downtown via a bike route.

“Downtown Winnipeg is the heart of our city — it is the hub of creativity and community that has been challenged over the past several years,” Vandal announced Wednesday.

“But (it) still attracts people with diverse talents and ideas.”

The recipients include Red River College Polytechnic, which is getting $475,000 to create a public greenspace for farmers’ markets and workshops.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will also receive more than $420,000 for an accessible, year-round outdoor space.

Among the other recipients were the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, the West Broadway Development Corporation and the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

