Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Experts urge Manitobans to be safe when swimming following 3 separate drownings

By Juliana Vannucci Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 6:42 pm
Beaches Toronto re-open swimming
Manitobans are being reminded to be safe around water after three people drown in the province Friday. File photo

As the swimming season begins, experts are advising people to be more careful while in the water after three unrelated drowning incidents in Manitoba Friday.

“One death or one injury is always one too many, so we want to avoid that as much as possible,” said Dr. Christopher Love, water smart and safety management coordinator for the Life Saving Society.

Read more: Three Manitobans drown in unrelated weekend incidents

According to Love, the number of drownings reported in Manitoba peak between May to September, with around 70 per cent of fatalities happening in that time frame.

He says respecting the water and being aware of your surroundings ahead of time can help prevent water-related injuries.

Click to play video: 'Swimming lessons safety' Swimming lessons safety
Swimming lessons safety – Sep 22, 2020

“Think of safety as part of your preparation, and not as an afterthought,” said Love.

Story continues below advertisement

Love also advises people to make sure they have a friend or a family member with them when going into the water, especially for children under the age of 12.

Trending Stories

Wearing a life jacket, staying sober and choosing a supervised location were also mentioned as important safety measures for Manitobans this summer.

Rishona Hyman, founder of the Aqua Essence Swim Academy, says families that would usually take swimming lessons in the spring to prepare for the season haven’t been able to do that this year because of the pandemic.

“I’m so afraid of the summer ahead and everything that has taken place so far,” she said. “I only think it’s going to get worse.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg mom opens her pool for kids to learn to swim after nearly losing her son to drowning' Winnipeg mom opens her pool for kids to learn to swim after nearly losing her son to drowning
Winnipeg mom opens her pool for kids to learn to swim after nearly losing her son to drowning – Aug 2, 2019

Hyman adds that people need to take it slow and be extra careful when going back into the water this summer after not being able to swim for so long.

Story continues below advertisement

“Remember the big threes: swim with a buddy, tell someone where you are going, and wear a life jacket.”

Read more: Manitoba man drowns while fishing on Lake of the Woods: RCMP

According to the Life Saving Society, around 22 water related deaths per year are reported in the province, and over 110 injuries.

Manitoba, sadly, is also the child drowning capital of Canada, with a death rate of 3.4 per 100,000 for kids between 0 to 4 years old — more than triple than the national rate.

Click to play video: 'Online swim courses offered in Manitoba' Online swim courses offered in Manitoba
Online swim courses offered in Manitoba – Jan 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drowning tagSwimming tagLearning To Swim tagAqua Essence Swim Academy tagDr. Christopher Love tagRishona Hyman tagWater Safey Manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers