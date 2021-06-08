Experts urge Manitobans to be safe when swimming following 3 separate drownings

Send this page to someone via email

As the swimming season begins, experts are advising people to be more careful while in the water after three unrelated drowning incidents in Manitoba Friday.

“One death or one injury is always one too many, so we want to avoid that as much as possible,” said Dr. Christopher Love, water smart and safety management coordinator for the Life Saving Society.

According to Love, the number of drownings reported in Manitoba peak between May to September, with around 70 per cent of fatalities happening in that time frame.

He says respecting the water and being aware of your surroundings ahead of time can help prevent water-related injuries.

“Think of safety as part of your preparation, and not as an afterthought,” said Love.

Love also advises people to make sure they have a friend or a family member with them when going into the water, especially for children under the age of 12.

Wearing a life jacket, staying sober and choosing a supervised location were also mentioned as important safety measures for Manitobans this summer.

Rishona Hyman, founder of the Aqua Essence Swim Academy, says families that would usually take swimming lessons in the spring to prepare for the season haven’t been able to do that this year because of the pandemic.

“I’m so afraid of the summer ahead and everything that has taken place so far,” she said. “I only think it’s going to get worse.”

Hyman adds that people need to take it slow and be extra careful when going back into the water this summer after not being able to swim for so long.

“Remember the big threes: swim with a buddy, tell someone where you are going, and wear a life jacket.”

According to the Life Saving Society, around 22 water related deaths per year are reported in the province, and over 110 injuries.

Manitoba, sadly, is also the child drowning capital of Canada, with a death rate of 3.4 per 100,000 for kids between 0 to 4 years old — more than triple than the national rate.

