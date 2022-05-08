Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge approved in fatal Crab Park stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 4:48 pm
Vancouver police at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Saturday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Saturday. Shane MacKichan

The large police presence at a popular park on Vancouver’s industrial waterfront Saturday was due to a fatal stabbing, investigators have confirmed.

The killing marks the city’s fourth homicide of 2022.

Vancouver police say they were called to Crab Park around 10:20 a.m. for reports of a man being assaulted.

Investigators arrived to find 45-year-old Vancouver man Andrew Walden suffering from critical injuries.

Despite first responders best efforts, he died at the scene, police said.

Police say a suspect, 26-year-old Eric Kim, has been charged with second degree murder in the case.

Vancouver police said they were still investigating whether the two men knew each other and whether either or both resided in the large homeless camp on the park’s west side.

