Sooke shooting leaves 1 man in hospital, another in jail

One man is in hospital and another in jail after a shooting in Sooke, B.C., Saturday night.

Sooke RCMP said officers were called to the Otter Point area around 7:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in Victoria in serious condition.

Mounties, with the aid of a dog squad and the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team were able to track down a 55-year-old suspect, who was found hiding in a nearby neighbourhood, police said.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

