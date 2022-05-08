Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sooke shooting leaves 1 man in hospital, another in jail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2022 4:29 pm
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Sooke on Saturday that left a man seriously injured. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a shooting in Sooke on Saturday that left a man seriously injured. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

One man is in hospital and another in jail after a shooting in Sooke, B.C., Saturday night.

Sooke RCMP said officers were called to the Otter Point area around 7:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital in Victoria in serious condition.

Read more: Homicide team called to Surrey, B.C. after another shooting

Mounties, with the aid of a dog squad and the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team were able to track down a 55-year-old suspect, who was found hiding in a nearby neighbourhood, police said.

Trending Stories

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and that there is no wider risk to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

Click to play video: 'Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence' Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence
Latest case of mistaken identity focuses new attention on innocent victims of gang violence

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVancouver Island tagSerious Injuries tagSooke tagVancouver Island crime tagSooke RCMP tagSooke shooting tagotter point tagshooring tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers