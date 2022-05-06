Charges laid in 2019 Mississauga stabbing that left 2 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with a 2019 stabbing in Mississauga that left two people dead, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on Dec. 28, 2019, at 12:55 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway for reports of a disturbance where two men were involved in an altercation.

Maxwell Charles, 44, and Jamal Holder, 29, were found outside the home suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said. They both died as a result of their injuries.

Const. Sarah Patten said at the time that it was believed to have been an “isolated” incident and that investigators were not looking for any suspects.

She said the altercation was “not necessarily an attack on one male” and was being treated as a double homicide.

But on Friday, police announced an update to the case and said 22-year-old Uneek Charles of Dundalk, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Police also said 45-year-old Sandra Pereira, from Dundalk, Ont., was charged with two counts of accessory to murder after the fact.

They appeared in court on Friday.