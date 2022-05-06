Menu

Crime

Judge orders dangerous offender assessment of inmate involved in Halifax jail assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2022 3:00 pm
A file photo of the Burnside jail. View image in full screen
A file photo of the Burnside jail. File/Global News

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has ordered a 60-day risk assessment of inmate Brian James Marriott regarding whether he should be labelled a dangerous offender.

Marriott pleaded guilty in February to aggravated assault in connection with the December 2019 beating and stabbing of inmate Stephen Anderson at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, in Dartmouth, N.S.

He is still awaiting sentencing.

Read more: Five-and-a-half year term given to inmate in first sentence in N.S. jail group attack

The Crown has alleged that Marriott set off the violence, which involved 14 other inmates at the jail, and prosecutors applied to have him declared a dangerous offender on April 25.

In a written copy of an oral decision issued Wednesday, Justice Jamie Campbell notes the 39-year-old Marriott has a “criminal record for violence” that reaches back at least 20 years.

Campbell says evidence has shown that Marriott has not participated in any rehabilitation programs while in detention, which suggests there are grounds for the accused to be labelled as a dangerous or long-term offender.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.

