Trial for six of 15 accused in vicious Nova Scotia jail assault begins in Halifax

A trial has begun at a Halifax convention centre for six of the 15 inmates accused of participating in a vicious assault of another prisoner at a Nova Scotia jail.

The prosecution opened its case today by playing video of the incident on Dec. 2, 2019, during which the victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

The union that represents correctional officers at the jail has alleged a large group of inmates formed a wall to block guards from reaching the victim, Stephen Francis Anderson, who the corrections service says has recovered from his injuries.

The first defendants facing trial are Colin Ladelpha, Kirk Carridice, Jacob Lilly, Wesley Hardiman, Omar McIntosh and Matthew Lambert.

They are facing charges of conspiring to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer.

Lilly also faces a charge of assaulting a guard in connection with the case before Justice Jamie Campbell of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.