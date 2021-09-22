Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial for six of 15 accused in vicious Nova Scotia jail assault begins in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 10:35 am
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack on Dec. 2, 2019. View image in full screen
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack on Dec. 2, 2019. Natasha Pace/Global News

A trial has begun at a Halifax convention centre for six of the 15 inmates accused of participating in a vicious assault of another prisoner at a Nova Scotia jail.

The prosecution opened its case today by playing video of the incident on Dec. 2, 2019, during which the victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.

Read more: N.S. trial set to begin for six of 15 charged in vicious assault of Halifax inmate

The union that represents correctional officers at the jail has alleged a large group of inmates formed a wall to block guards from reaching the victim, Stephen Francis Anderson, who the corrections service says has recovered from his injuries.

The first defendants facing trial are Colin Ladelpha, Kirk Carridice, Jacob Lilly, Wesley Hardiman, Omar McIntosh and Matthew Lambert.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 15 inmates charged with attempted murder after assault at Burnside jail

They are facing charges of conspiring to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and obstructing a peace officer.

Lilly also faces a charge of assaulting a guard in connection with the case before Justice Jamie Campbell of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Burnside jail tagCentral Nova Correctional Facility tagassault in dartmouth jail tagdartmouth jail assault tagdartmouth jail assault trial tagtrial burnside jail assault tagtrial jail assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers