Canada

Five-and-a-half year term given to inmate in first sentence in N.S. jail group attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2021 2:29 pm
File - Burnside Jail on May 15, 2018. View image in full screen
File - Burnside Jail on May 15, 2018. File/Global News

An inmate who held a cell door closed during a vicious Halifax jail attack has received a sentence of five-and-a-half years in prison from a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge.

The sentencing of Omar McIntosh is the first in a series expected for the Dec. 2, 2019 beating and stabbing of inmate Stephen Anderson at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

Read more: Video played during Halifax jail assault trial shows inmates blockading guards

Justice Jamie Campbell described the 34-year-old man’s case as a “sad one” as he will be deported to his native Barbados – which he left at the age of seven – after release from prison.

Trending Stories

Campbell calculated that taking into account McIntosh’s time already served in the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility, the inmate’s remaining sentence totals two years and 211 days.

Story continues below advertisement

McIntosh is among 12 men found guilty of aggravated assault in the attack, along with another found guilty of obstruction.

The assault involved one group of men entering the cell to beat and stab the victim, two holding the door shut and another group forming several lines to impede officers from responding.

Read more: N.S. trial set to begin for six of 15 charged in vicious assault of Halifax inmate

The prosecution had asked for sentences in the range of five to eight years, with prosecutor Scott Morrison saying the attack stands out as a planned effort to take control of the prison to carry out the violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
