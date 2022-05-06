Bradford man charged in connection with hit-and-run collision in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Bradford man has been arrested and charged in connection with a collision in Toronto that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said on May 4 at around 11:12 p.m., officers received a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on an electric scooter in the Keele Street and Toro Road area.

Officers said a 41-year-old man was operating a black electric scooter and was travelling northbound on Keele Street at Toro Road when an unknown driver of a dark vehicle struck the scooter from behind.

Police said the man on the scooter suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

According to police, the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision.

Officers said on May 5, 21-year-old Anujan Suthaharan from Bradford was arrested.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Police said the accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers said investigators are still searching for the vehicle which has been identified as a black, older model Honda Civic with damage to the front bumper, hood and/or windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.