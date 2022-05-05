Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

E-bike driver injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto hit-and-run

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 7:03 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. File / Global News

Toronto police say a man on an e-bike has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Toro Road at around 11:18 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found with very serious injuries, police said. He was transported to hospital via paramedics in serious condition.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Read more: Toronto man arrested after woman spat on twice on TTC subway: police

Police said the vehicle involved is dark coloured but no other vehicle description was available.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact investigators.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagKeele Street tage-bikes tage-bike driver tagToro Road tagToronto e-bike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers