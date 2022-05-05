E-bike driver injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man on an e-bike has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to Keele Street and Toro Road at around 11:18 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was found with very serious injuries, police said. He was transported to hospital via paramedics in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Police said the vehicle involved is dark coloured but no other vehicle description was available.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact investigators.

Advertisement