Modified prohibited gun seized in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton have seized a prohibited MAC-10 submachine gun.

The seizure was made by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ organized crime unit. Officers reportedly witnessed a vehicle leaving a north Edmonton address that has been associated with drug trafficking, ALERT said in a news release on Friday.

The MAC-10 was equipped with a silencer and police also reported finding prohibited extra-capacity magazines.

The gun has a fire rate of 1,200 per minute and is prohibited in both Canada and the United States.

“Under any circumstances, this is a dangerous weapon to have circulating on city streets,” acting Insp. Blayne Eliuk said. “ALERT’s investigators, in lockstep with our colleagues at the Edmonton Police Service, will remain relentless in our efforts to dismantle organized crime and reduce community harm.”

Story continues below advertisement

The MAC-10 was one of three guns found in the vehicle, according to police: officers also seized a Mossberg 22-caliber rifle and a Glock handgun with a silencer attached.

Read more: Edmonton man charged with trafficking firearms after straw purchasing investigation

All of the weapons have been sent for ballistics testing.

Two people are now facing a total of 18 firearms-related offences. Abdullah Fuad Kalouti, 25, was arrested and charged on April 28, 2022 and Zaher El-Mais, 29, was arrested and charged on April 14, 2022.