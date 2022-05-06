Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Modified prohibited gun seized in Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 6, 2022 11:57 am
Three seized guns are laid out on a table View image in full screen
Officers seized three guns, including a prohibited submachine gun, from a vehicle in Edmonton. Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams

Police in Edmonton have seized a prohibited MAC-10 submachine gun.

The seizure was made by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ organized crime unit. Officers reportedly witnessed a vehicle leaving a north Edmonton address that has been associated with drug trafficking, ALERT said in a news release on Friday.

Read more: Police seize $500K worth of drugs, ‘automatic machine gun’ in Edmonton warehouse raid

The MAC-10 was equipped with a silencer and police also reported finding prohibited extra-capacity magazines.

The gun has a fire rate of 1,200 per minute and is prohibited in both Canada and the United States.

Trending Stories

“Under any circumstances, this is a dangerous weapon to have circulating on city streets,” acting Insp. Blayne Eliuk said. “ALERT’s investigators, in lockstep with our colleagues at the Edmonton Police Service, will remain relentless in our efforts to dismantle organized crime and reduce community harm.”

Story continues below advertisement

The MAC-10 was one of three guns found in the vehicle, according to police: officers also seized a Mossberg 22-caliber rifle and a Glock handgun with a silencer attached.

Read more: Edmonton man charged with trafficking firearms after straw purchasing investigation

All of the weapons have been sent for ballistics testing.

Two people are now facing a total of 18 firearms-related offences. Abdullah Fuad Kalouti, 25, was arrested and charged on April 28, 2022 and Zaher El-Mais, 29, was arrested and charged on April 14, 2022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEdmonton crime tagALERT tagAlberta Law Enforcement Response Team tagALERT gun seizure tagEdmonton gun seizure tagEdmonton guns seized tagMAC-10 seized in Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers