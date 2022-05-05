Menu

Crime

Police seize $500K worth of drugs, ‘automatic machine gun’ in Edmonton warehouse raid

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 5, 2022 7:13 pm
More than half-a-million dollars worth of drugs as well as an "automatic machine gun" were sized when police officers executed a search warrant at a warehouse in north Edmonton last month. View image in full screen
More than half-a-million dollars worth of drugs as well as an "automatic machine gun" were sized when police officers executed a search warrant at a warehouse in north Edmonton last month. Supplied by EPS

More than half-a-million dollars worth of drugs as well as what police described as an “automatic machine gun” were seized when police officers executed a search warrant at a warehouse in north Edmonton last month.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said the raid was conducted in the area of 141 Street and 128 Avenue on April 13.

According to police, 3.17 kilograms of cocaine were sized, along with 710 grams of fentanyl powder and 394 fentanyl pills. They said officers also found 82 kilograms of “chemicals used as a cutting agent for cocaine.”

READ MORE: Innocent bystanders could have been harmed in 46% of Edmonton shootings in 2021

In addition to the machine gun, police said officers seized ammunition and a Taser.

“In addition, investigators located two sea can containers on the property: one that was being repurposed as a micro-grow for suspected cannabis or psilocybin and one that was suspected of being used for steroid production,” police said in the news release.

While executing a search warrant in April, Edmonton police say officers “located two sea can containers on the property, one that was being repurposed as a micro-grow for suspected cannabis or psilocybin and one that was suspected of being used for steroid production.” View image in full screen
While executing a search warrant in April, Edmonton police say officers “located two sea can containers on the property, one that was being repurposed as a micro-grow for suspected cannabis or psilocybin and one that was suspected of being used for steroid production.”. Supplied by EPS

READ MORE: $1M worth of drugs, cash seized in southwest Edmonton drug bust

The EPS did not say if they have any suspects but noted the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The search warrant was executed by the EPS’ drug and gang enforcement section (EDGE).

