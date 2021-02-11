Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 11 2021 9:59pm
01:26

2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil

Two people are facing 33 charges after what police believe is the second-largest carfentanil bust in the city’s history. Sarah Komadina reports.

