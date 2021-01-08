Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 8 2021 9:16pm
01:15

More than $1.3M worth of methamphetamine seized in Edmonton

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized more than $1.3 million worth of meth from several Edmonton homes at the end of December. Sarah Konadina reports.

