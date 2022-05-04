Menu

Fire

Northern Sask. fire crews battle blaze near Prince Albert National Park

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 4, 2022 7:38 pm
waskesiu lake fire View image in full screen
Multiple fire crews battled a fire outside Prince Albert National Park on Wednesday. Lakeland & District Fire

Northern Saskatchewan fire crews responded to a structure fire on Wednesday afternoon outside of Prince Albert National Park and Waskesiu.

Read more: Community ‘devastated’ over loss of gathering place destroyed by fire: Prince Albert Grand Council

The structure fire was 47 kilometres north of Christopher Lake, Sask., behind a local gas station and convenience store located on Highway 2 North and Highway 264.

A social media post from Lakeland & District Fire Department said crews arrived on the scene to a fire at the back of the main building.

Lakeland Fire said a motel behind the building is a total loss and crews “worked tirelessly” to prevent the fire from spreading to the restaurant, store, and living quarters.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lakeland Fire thanked Waskesiu Fire Department, Buckland Fire Rescue, Montreal Lake Fire Department, OSS Water hauling and SPSA Weyakwin Fire Base for their assistance.

Read more: Possible propane tank explosion sends plume of smoke over Vancouver neighbourhood

Crews will remain on scene into Wednesday evening working on hot spots.

Global News has reached out to Lakeland & District Fire.

