Fire

Prince Albert first responders on scene of fire at Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 15, 2022 3:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire engulfs Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre in Prince Albert, Sask.' Fire engulfs Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre in Prince Albert, Sask.
Emergency crews attended a fire at the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre in Prince Albert, Sask. on Friday, April 14.

Prince Albert police and fire crews are responding to a structure fire at Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask., police confirm house explosion death a homicide

The public is asked to avoid the area in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue West.

Police were dispatched to the area around 8:30 a.m, according to a media release. They did not release further details at the time of publication.

Global News has reached out to the Prince Albert fire department for more information.

Read more: Suspicious fire breaks out at popular grocery store in Oliver, B.C.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

…More to come. 

Click to play video: 'Video captures explosion at natural gas plant in Kansas' Video captures explosion at natural gas plant in Kansas
