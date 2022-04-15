Prince Albert first responders on scene of fire at Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert police and fire crews are responding to a structure fire at Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre.

The public is asked to avoid the area in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue West.

Police were dispatched to the area around 8:30 a.m, according to a media release. They did not release further details at the time of publication.

Global News has reached out to the Prince Albert fire department for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

…More to come.