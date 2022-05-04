Suspected human-caused wildfire burning northwest of Merritt

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-hectare wildfire is currently burning northwest of Merritt, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was started on May 3 and is suspected to be human-caused.

It is about five kilometres from Merritt, just north of Shulus, and not far from Highway 97C.

There are currently no wildfires of note in the province but there are 12 wildfires larger than 0.01 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

B.C.’s provincial government announced on Tuesday that local governments will have access to the Alert Ready system for floods and fires.

READ MORE: After criticism during November storms, B.C. expands Alert Ready system to floods and fires

The Alert Ready technology, which pushes notifications to cellphones, radio and television, was previously only set up for use in B.C. during tsunamis, police incidents and Amber Alerts.

The expansion to floods and fires comes after the province faced questions during last year’s disasters about why the use of mobile notifications was so limited.

The province says the Alert Ready system is currently ready for flooding notifications and will be ready to provide fire alerts by early June.

— with files from Megan Turcato