B.C. fugitive wanted for death of man in Thailand dies in Ontario plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man who was a wanted fugitive in connection with the death of a man in Thailand has died in a plane crash, police confirm.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) said Gene Karl Lahrkamp died in the plane crash in northwestern Ontario on April 30.

Lahrkamp was wanted in connection with the death of a former Abbotsford gangster, Jimi Sandhu, 32, whose body was found near a villa in Rawai Beach, Muang district of Phuket, Thailand in February according to Crime Stoppers.

In Canada, Sandhu was known for his involvement with the “UN” Gang, one of the groups involved in a violent ongoing conflict in the Lower Mainland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was deported back to India in 2016 for “serious criminality.”

The Royal Thai Police investigation determined that Sandhu was deliberately targeted by two Canadian gunmen who flew back to Canada in the days following the slaying.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the gunmen was arrested in Alberta in February.

CFSEU-BC and its partners were unable to locate Lahrkamp, leading CFSEU-BC to partner with the BOLO Program and in April Lahrkamp was identified as No. 2 on its top 25 list.

A reward of up to $100,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

The CFSEU-BC said on April 30, a small plane carrying four people crashed near Sioux Lookout in northwestern Ontario. All four people on board died, police said and the BOLO program and its partners have been informed of Lahrkamp’s death.

2:37 Bolo Program reveals list of ‘Canada’s most wanted,’ including several sought by Toronto police Bolo Program reveals list of ‘Canada’s most wanted,’ including several sought by Toronto police