Two B.C. fugitives added to the list of Canada’s most wanted

Two B.C. men have been named as part of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

Gene Karl Lahrkamp, 36, is on the list supplied by the Bolo program which stands for “be on the lookout,” which amplifies wanted notices.

Lahrkamp is wanted in connection with the death of a former Abbotsford gangster, Jimi Sandhu, 32, whose body was found near a villa in Rawai Beach, Muang district of Phuket, Thailand in February according to Crime Stoppers.

In Canada, Sandhu was known for his involvement with the “UN” Gang, one of the groups involved in a violent ongoing conflict in the Lower Mainland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was deported back to India in 2016 for “serious criminality.”

The Royal Thai Police investigation determined that Sandhu was deliberately targeted by two Canadian gunmen who flew back to Canada in the days following the slaying.

One of the gunmen was arrested in Alberta in February.

Crime Stoppers said Lahrkamp’s last known residence was in Trail, B.C., and he may be travelling with a number of dogs.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Another B.C. fugitive on the list is 61-year-old John Norman MacKenzie.

He is wanted after escaping from the Mission Institution in 2018.

MacKenzie had been serving a life sentence since 1982 and was transferred to Mission Corrections Institution in August 2018.

The then-59-year-old was discovered missing during a headcount in the prison’s minimum security unit on Aug. 7, 2018, police said.

Mackenzie, who was also convicted of armed robbery and other offences, has been hunted ever since on charges of being unlawfully at large.

The Bolo program was used to put the word out about accused murderer Brandon Teixeira, who was captured in California in December 2019, after a 14-month manhunt.

The list released Tuesday contains 25 people wanted by 12 different police agencies across the country.

