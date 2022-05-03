19-year-old facing charges in alleged sexual assault, stabbing in Sarnia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia, Ont., police have launched an investigation after a man with suspected stab wounds was transported to London hospital in critical care.

On Sunday, officers responded to an address within the 800-block of Devine Street in Sarnia regarding an alleged assault.

According to police, a 47-year-old man had been stabbed multiple times after confronting a man accused of being “sexually inappropriate” towards a female that was also present in the home at the time.

Police say the accused fled the residence but was located a short distance away by police and was taken into custody.

Dillon Jacob Gray-Vail, 19, of Sarnia is facing charges including sexual assault, two counts of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say that all persons involved are known to each other.