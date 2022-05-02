Menu

Canada

Fatal workplace incident at Lucan Biddulph business leaves 1 dead: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 2, 2022 3:24 pm
Few details have been released about the incident, but police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene as a result. View image in full screen
Few details have been released about the incident, but police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene as a result. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

One person is dead and the Ministry of Labour is investigating after what police say was a fatal workplace incident at a business in Lucan Biddulph.

Emergency crews including Middlesex OPP, the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service and Lucan Biddulph Fire responded to the business on Breen Drive around 9:20 a.m. Monday, police said.

Few details have been released about the incident, but police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene as a result.

Trending Stories

Read more: Worker dies after suffering injury caused by ‘industrial material’ at Stoney Creek steel company

Police would not provide a specific location of the incident when contacted by Global News, saying police determined the incident was non-suspicious, they had handed the investigation off to the ministry, and officers were attempting to locate next of kin.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Labour for comment but did not receive a response by publishing time.

