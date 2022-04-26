Menu

Canada

Man rushed to hospital without vital signs after incident at Stoney Creek steel company

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted April 26, 2022 1:02 pm
An image of Janco Steel Ltd. in Stoney Creek View image in full screen
A man has been taken to hospital without vital signs after an incident at a Stoney Creek steel company. Google Maps

A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following an incident at a steel company in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Emergency officials were called to Janco Steel on Arvin Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where someone was involved in what the Hamilton fire department’s automatic Twitter feed described as an “industrial rescue.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an email, Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson told Global News that paramedics attempted to perform lifesaving measures when they responded to transport a man in his 30s to hospital without vital signs.

Read more: Ontario investigating workplace fatality at manufacturing facility in Dundas, Ont.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Labour has been called in.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for more information.

