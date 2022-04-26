Man rushed to hospital without vital signs after incident at Stoney Creek steel company

A man has been rushed to hospital without vital signs following an incident at a steel company in Stoney Creek, Ont.
Emergency officials were called to Janco Steel on Arvin Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, where someone was involved in what the Hamilton fire department’s automatic Twitter feed described as an “industrial rescue.”
In an email, Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson told Global News that paramedics attempted to perform lifesaving measures when they responded to transport a man in his 30s to hospital without vital signs.
Trending Stories
He confirmed that the Ministry of Labour has been called in.
Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Labour for more information.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments