Ontario investigating workplace fatality at manufacturing facility in Dundas, Ont.

The ministry of labour dispatched inspectors to a concrete manufacturing facility in Dundas, Ont., Monday night after a man believed to be in his 30s was killed at the plant.

Investigators say Hamilton Fire and paramedics were called out to the incident at Coreslab Structures near the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 5 just before 6:30 p.m.

“It was reported that a worker suffered fatal injuries while cleaning a machine,” ministry spokesperson Kalem McSween told Global News.

The investigation is ongoing.

