Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario investigating workplace fatality at manufacturing facility in Dundas, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 5:09 pm
Ontario's ministry of labour says emergency crews were called out to a workplace fatality at a Dundas, Ontario plant Oct. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Ontario's ministry of labour says emergency crews were called out to a workplace fatality at a Dundas, Ontario plant Oct. 18, 2021. Global News

The ministry of labour dispatched inspectors to a concrete manufacturing facility in Dundas, Ont., Monday night after a man believed to be in his 30s was killed at the plant.

Investigators say Hamilton Fire and paramedics were called out to the incident at Coreslab Structures near the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 5 just before 6:30 p.m.

Read more: Ontario coroner reviews cases of unidentified human remains for links to residential schools

“It was reported that a worker suffered fatal injuries while cleaning a machine,” ministry spokesperson Kalem McSween told Global News.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11' Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagaccident tagWorkplace tagMinistry of Labour tagWorkplace accident tagdundas tagDundas Ontario tagconcrete manufacturing facility tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers