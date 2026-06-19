Driver charged after North York crash leaves infant, man seriously injured

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Toronto Police say a Richmond Hill man has been charged after a pickup truck left the road and struck three pedestrians in North York.

A man and an infant were seriously injured, according to a news release issued Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Avenal Drive shortly before 4 p.m. on June 17 for reports of a personal injury collision.

Police said a 48-year-old man was driving a red Ford F-250 southbound on Bathurst Street when the truck lost control north of Avenal Drive.

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Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway, struck a wooden telephone pole and then hit three pedestrians who were walking southbound on the sidewalk.

A two-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

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A 30-year-old woman was also struck but did not suffer injuries requiring medical treatment, Toronto police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police said the 48-year-old Richmond Hill man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm or death under the Highway Traffic Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has security camera or dashcam footage from the area to contact investigators. The investigation remains ongoing.